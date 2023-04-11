PHOTO: Police Rescue Hiker, Dog Stranded on Cliff in West Virginia

A hiker and his dog got some much-needed help Sunday when they found themselves in danger in Harpers Ferry, West Virginia.

A Maryland State Police helicopter was called in to rescue the pair that became stranded on a cliff over the Shenandoah River, the police agency told followers in a social media post Monday:

Maryland State Police Aviation Command ‘s Trooper 3, based in Frederick, MD responded to the densely-wooded, mountainous area of Harpers Ferry National Historical Park around 10 p.m. The 27-year-old hiker and his dog had been exploring the area along the Loudon Heights Trail., across the river and south of Historic Harpers Ferry Lower Town, when he became lost and unable to access the main trail. Video footage of the Loudon Heights Trail from December of 2020 features the wooded area that runs high above the river. A view from one of the cliffs shows the historical area of Harpers Ferry in the distance:

Meanwhile, rescue crews from Jefferson County were unable to reach the stranded hiker because of the dangerous terrain. Therefore, they alerted state police and asked for additional help, the agency’s post continued:

The flight crew, including a Trooper/Rescue Technician, made contact with the hiker and determined he did not require any medical care. The Trooper/Rescue Technician assisted the hiker and his dog into a rescue basket and were then hoisted into the hovering aircraft. The uninjured hiker and his dog, “Angel”, were flown to the helipad at the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Advanced Training Facility, where a waiting ambulance crew evaluated the hiker and coordinated arrangements for a friend to pick him up.

Social media users were quick to praise crews for their efforts, one person writing, “Great job Maryland State Police! Glad to hear they made it safely out and doing well!”

“Thank you for all you do. God Bless you,” another user commented.

The National Park Service offers several safety recommendations for hikers and one of them is to stay on designated trails to avoid becoming lost.

