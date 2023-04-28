A seventh grader in Michigan became a local hero during a school bus ride on Wednesday afternoon.

When the driver for Warren Consolidated Schools alerted her transportation base that she was feeling dizzy and needed to stop, she began slowing the bus but passed out, NPR reported Friday.

The bus, which was carrying multiple students, continued moving. That was when Dillon Reeves knew it was up to him to take control of the situation by grabbing the steering wheel.

While the other students appeared to panic, he calmly pushed the brakes and kept the vehicle from moving into oncoming traffic. Moments later, the young man instructed others on the bus to call 911 for help.

On the way home from school today Dillons bus driver passed out at the wheel and Dillon jumped into action and stopped… Posted by Ireta Marie on Wednesday, April 26, 2023

It was an “extraordinary act of courage and maturity,” Warren Consolidated Schools Superintendent Robert Livernois stated during a press conference following the incident.

Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido also praised Reeves, noting that, “We always look to students who are leaders that make a different [sic] in our county. Thank you Dillon!”

Macomb County has a new hero! Seventh grader of Carter Middle School, Dillon Reeves of Warren, prevented a potential… Posted by Macomb County Prosecutor on Friday, April 28, 2023

The driver remains in the hospital where she is being tested and monitored. She must also undergo a screening for drugs. However, she has no past history of fainting and passed the required medical test for the job.

Ireta and Steve Reeves, the parents of the 13-year-old — who wants to be a hockey player or police officer when he grows up — said he knew how to operate the bus because he always paid attention to the driver, per the Detroit Free Press.

“(We) give praise to God, and just raising a good kid,” they said of their child.

Now, the school board plans to hold a commendation ceremony for the boy, and his father said he will treat him to ice cream and a few days of camping.

WCS is proud of the heroic actions of Carter Middle School student Dillon R. during a recent medical emergency involving a district bus driver. Superintendent Dr. Robert D. Livernois held a press conference this afternoon to provide information and answer questions from local media. Posted by Warren Consolidated Schools on Thursday, April 27, 2023