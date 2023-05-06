A man is being called a hero for saving a baby from being hit by a car in Hesperia, California.

When Ron Nessman saw the baby’s stroller rolling closer and closer from a parking lot close to speeding traffic on Hesperia street, he took immediate action, NBC Los Angeles reported Friday.

The baby’s great aunt collapsed onto the pavement two times as she tried to go after the stroller. However, Nessman was there to save the day, and he was seen in video footage grabbing hold of the stroller and guiding it away from danger:

“She was traumatized. She was crying. She was in shock, that’s why I gave her a hug,” Nessman said of the woman, adding the wind was strong that day and blew the stroller into the road.

Nessman, who was at the carwash with his sister, was dressed up for a job interview at an Applebee’s restaurant that took place before the incident.

After being homeless for several years, Nessman now lives with his sister. His situation just got even better because he recently learned he got the job and will start out as a dishwasher.

KCAL reported Thursday that once news of his heroic act spread, he was offered five jobs. However, he does not have transportation.

“If it’s something within bus distance, yeah, I can get there,” he explained:

Meanwhile, Applebee’s General Manager Emily Canady said the clip of Nessman did not have anything to do with his hiring, calling him a “great guy” and “great candidate.”

Nessman has struggled with depression after losing his beloved girlfriend, but he decided to make some changes.

“If you want something different in your life, you do something different and that’s where I am at today. I thank my sister for helping me out. She’s always been there for me,” he stated.

The only thing he wants to do now is earn his own money. He cannot wait to start working.

Social media users praised his efforts and wished him well, one person writing, “He is a true hero,” while another said, “God bless you Ron! Good luck on your new job!”