VIDEO: Wrestling Legend ‘Superstar’ Billy Graham Dead at 79-Years-Old

The WWE Hall of Famer known as “Superstar” Billy Graham has passed away at the age of 79 after a long and fulfilling career.

He was recently put on life support, Fox News reported Wednesday, adding the superstar’s 80th birthday would have been in June.

Pro wrestling legend 'Superstar' Billy Graham dead at 79

He was a “bodybuilder and a Canadian Football player before getting into professional wrestling in the late 1960s,” the outlet said.

In 1975, he debuted with the World Wrestling Federation and went on to become a three-time world champion.

The WWE expressed its sadness at the loss, noting that everything about him “created the archetype for a generation of Superstars that followed in his footsteps.”

The organization continued:

Born in Arizona, Graham grew a passion for the world of bodybuilding and created his own weights out of cement to begin building his physique. He trained so diligently that he was eventually able to bench press 605 pounds, just 11 pounds shy of the world record. Graham’s first taste of fame came when one of his photo shoots with Arnold Schwarzenegger was featured in Joe Weider’s “Muscle and Fitness” magazine. When the man born Eldridge Wayne Coleman entered the sports-entertainment industry in 1970, he changed his name to Billy Graham in reference to the evangelist. He added the nickname “Superstar” when he joined the AWA in 1972. With a combination of in-ring ability and a bodybuilder’s physique, he established himself as a pioneer of the genre. Graham also continued to compete in bodybuilding and strongman competitions and won accolades for his sculpted and shredded 22-inch biceps.

In 1977, Graham went up against Dusty Rhodes at Madison Square Garden, according to video footage of the match.

Graham is seen showing off his upper arms while wearing sunglasses, a colorful shirt, and orange tights.

Additional clips show Graham walking around a ring as fans cheered, and superstar Shawn Michaels said he was “the first real big, impressive strong man of the wrestling business.”

“He was unquestionably one of the most unique performers in the history of the business,” stated Vince McMahon.

REST IN PEACE: Wrestling entertainment icon Billy Graham dies at age 79

Graham’s final fight was in 1987 before he transitioned to being a commentator, the Fox report said, adding he was eventually named to WWE’s Hall of Fame prior to WrestleMania XX in 2004.

More video footage from 1987 shows Graham pumping iron in the gym.

Per the Fox report, his health was a major concern for several years and he underwent a liver transplant in 2002. However, he later developed third-stage liver disease and cirrhosis.

In January, he was hospitalized while suffering from an ear and skull infection.

“WWE extends its condolences to Graham’s family, friends, and fans,” the organization said.