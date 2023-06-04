Six women went missing and were later found dead in the Portland, Oregon, area. Now, authorities are trying to determine if there are connections between the cases.

The discoveries were made over the past six months and the remains were located within 100 miles of each other, many of them in wooded or rural places, KGW reported Thursday.

Photos show each of the young women:

Authorities with the Polk and Clackamas County Sheriff’s Offices are working with partner agencies to determine if their cases are connected, per the KGW article.

Twenty-two-year-old Ashley Real’s body was found on May 7. The last time anyone saw her was in March when she was at a transit center in Portland. Her body was found in a wooded area near Eagle Creek.

Joanna Speaks also disappeared in March and was found dead on April 8. The Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office said she died of blunt head and neck injuries.

Her death was determined to be a homicide. Speaks, 32, was a mother to three children, and her family claims she had no connection to the area where she was found, according to KPTV:

A woman named Bridget Webster was found on April 30 in Polk County. Days before Webster’s remains were located, Charity Perry’s body was found in Ainsworth State Park after she vanished in March.

In addition, 22-year-old Kristin Smith went missing in December and her body was discovered on February 19.

Finally, an unidentified woman was found dead on April 24 in Portland, a few miles from where Smith was located, and officials say she was possibly a Native American or Native Alaskan woman.

Now, authorities are asking citizens to offer tips and information they may have regarding the six deaths, KOIN reported Friday:

Speaks’ relatives told the outlet she was deeply loved by those around her, and one of them stated, “She wouldn’t have just let something happen. She would have fought back.”

Sgt. Chris Skidmore of the Clark County Sheriff’s Office noted that officials are “aware there seems to be some similarities,” when it comes to each of the cases.

“But it’s too soon for them to say that there’s anything directly linked between these,” he added.