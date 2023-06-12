A woman in Tyler, Texas, who worked for nearly 74 years at the same store is retiring, and her loved ones could not be more proud.

Ninety-year-old Melba Mebane began her career at Dillard’s department store in 1949, even before it was named Dillard’s, News 4 San Antonio reported Monday.

According to its website, the store was founded in 1938 by William T. Dillard, in Nashville, Arkansas.

During her career, Mebane worked as an elevator operator, in the men’s department, and finally in cosmetics.

During a huge party on Saturday to honor her, Mebane was given a certificate that declared she is Dillard’s longest-working employee.

At the event, the store’s Vice President Drue Dillard Matheny said she has known the honored guest for 65 years and never ceased to admire her joy and service to others.

“She’s made so many friends. I would come watch her in cosmetics and just go, ‘I wish I could be like that,’ because she was incredible with people. Still is,” Matheny added.

An image shows Mebane, wearing a colorful sash, seated amongst loved ones at the party who came to show her their enduring support:

Because most of her fellow workers had retired, Mebane decided it was time for her to do the same, her son, Terry Mebane, told reporters.

“I loved everybody there and I loved to go to work every day,” his mother explained, while her son added she very much enjoyed connecting with people while on the job.

When asked what it meant to her for so many people to recognize her service, the retiree said, “Oh I love it. I didn’t know I had so many friends.”

Meanwhile, Metheny expressed her feelings about her friend, noting, “You’ve been one of the most important people at Dillard’s for 70 years and we love you and God bless you.”

Now, Mebane said she wants to rest, take a few trips, and enjoy wonderful meals during retirement.