A pack of dogs are now safe and destined for new forever homes in the U.S. thanks to rescuers working against China’s brutal meat trade.

The animals will fly into Los Angeles, California, on Tuesday to start their lives over again in loving homes across the United States, ABC 7 reported Sunday.

The group of happy pups includes 16 Golden retrievers, two corgis, a poodle, and a malamute.

“These are just a few of the 20 dogs rescued from China’s meat trade arriving in LA on their Freedom Flight next week,” Facebook user Susan Weingram Mallory wrote in a social media post on Friday.

“Only love and wiggle butts ahead for these survivors!” the post that featured images of the rescued dogs continued:

These are just a few of the 20 dogs rescued from China’s meat trade arriving in LA on their Freedom Flight next week,… Posted by Susan Weingram Mallory on Friday, June 23, 2023

The rescue operation happened thanks to China Rescue Dogs (CRD), SPCA International, several Golden Retriever rescues, and WeatherTech CEO David MacNeil.

In a social media post Friday, CRD said the Yulin Lychee and Dog Meat Festival “is happening now which is devastating for these poor dogs.”

“Sadly, Yulin is happening everyday in China. We’re grateful for everyone’s contributions and support,” the organization stated.

The festival in southern China is a Summer Solstice celebration that usually involves the butchering and consumption of thousands of dogs, according to animal rights activists, Breitbart News reported in June 2022, noting the festival began in either 2009 or 2010.

The images of dogs kept in cages and killed ignited outrage from people around the world and celebrity campaigns urged the Communist Party to ban the festival in 2015 and 2016.

However, no evidence suggests the event has ceased since it was first organized.

An animal rights group representative told Breitbart News in June 2022 Chinese police were stationed to keep people from snapping photos of the festival last year.

Meanwhile, CRD’s mission is to rescue the dogs from China’s meat trade and find loving homes for them.

“We never say no to ANY dog – mixed breeds, banned breeds, disabled dogs and seniors. We try to rescue them all,” the group stated.