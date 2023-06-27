Vacationer Dies After Attempting Jamaican Bar’s ’21 Cocktail Challenge’

An inquest found a man died after trying to drink 21 cocktails at a bar in Saint Ann, Jamaica, during his family’s vacation, ITV reported Tuesday.

During the trip in May 2022, 53-year-old Timothy Southern of Lichfield, England, had consumed 12 drinks when he returned to his room at the Royal Decameron Club Caribbean, which is located in “one of the most beautiful and picturesque” areas of the island, according to its website.

However, Southern later died in his room and a coroner in the Staffordshire region of England ruled the death to be alcohol related.

Meanwhile, a pathologist in Kingston, Jamaica, said the cause of death was “acute gastroenteritis due to alcohol consumption,” but toxicology reports regarding the death may reportedly take three years to be returned from the Caribbean island.

The results of binge and high-intensity drinking can be fatal, per the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism:

Drinking too much and too quickly can lead to significant impairments in motor coordination, decision-making, impulse control, and other functions, increasing the risk of harm. Continuing to drink despite clear signs of significant impairments can result in an alcohol overdose.

The ITV report said Southern had been drinking hours prior when he got acquainted with two women who also wanted to do the cocktail challenge as it was one of the women’s birthdays.

One family member recalled what happened when he was found in the hotel room, telling the inquest he was laying on his back and choking.

The person shouted for someone to call an ambulance, and in the meantime Southern reportedly made gurgling sounds and vomited but would not respond when his name was called.

A nurse arrived at the scene but reportedly told the family an ambulance had not been called. The relative also claimed they could not find a pulse when checking Southern.

“She said he had a pulse. I was starting to lose it. I got a full look at his face and I thought he had passed away,” the family member explained, adding they told the nurse to start doing CPR, which is described as a life-saving procedure.

However, the nurse reportedly only did chest compressions on the man.

“Maybe if she had known what she was doing, maybe he would still be here,” the relative said, adding, “The service and treatment he received was disgusting.”

According to World Nomads, Jamaica’s major towns and cities do offer people medical care, but the standards are not always the same as travelers are accustomed to in their home countries.