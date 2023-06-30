A child’s harness failed while zip-lining at an amusement park in Mexico on Sunday, and he fell into a pool as a result.

The incident involving the six-year-old boy happened inside the Parque Fundidora’s Amazonian Expedition park in Nuevo León, Fox News reported Thursday.

Family members said his harness apparently broke, and he fell approximately 40 feet below into an artificial pool.

“I hadn’t had time to thank god first for saving my brother from this apparent accident produced by bad team both staff and zipline,” J Cesar Sauceda wrote in a social media post on Tuesday. He shared images of the zip line and video footage of the boy, wearing an orange helmet, as he went down the line accompanied by an adult. Moments into the clip, the pair stopped on the zip line and the child then fell: No habia tenido el tiempo para agradecer primeramente a dios por salvar a mi hermano de este aparatoso accidente… Posted by J Cesar Sauceda on Tuesday, June 27, 2023 “I thank all the media outlets that have communicated with the whole family giving him the importance that the case needs. Thanks to all friends who have been concerned about my brother,” Sauceda continued.

Another tourist who was nearby at the time reportedly leapt into the water and rescued the child, identified as Cesar. Meanwhile, Sauceda told Fox News his brother sustained minor injuries.

But the boy, according to Sauceda, was now “psychologically damaged” and fearful, although he is recovering.

In a social media post following the incident, sister Nataly Moreno told her friends, “The park doesn’t have people trained for these kinds of situations, none of them went to help pull him out of the water.”

“Terrible park, it’s amazing how disastrous things can happen in the blink of an eye. I just thank god my Cesar is doing fine,” she concluded.

Officials with a government agency in the area suspended some of the park’s attractions after the child fell, per the Fox article.

The zip line is reportedly operated by an individual, and authorities have opened an investigation into what happened.

Social media users who commented on images of the boy falling shared their experiences with similar harnesses, one person writing, “I’ve sent [sic] years wearing a harness at work. You check it everyday for every little fray.”