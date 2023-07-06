The professional surfer who was attacked by a shark at age 13 recently gave birth to her fourth child.

Alaya Dorothy is Bethany Hamilton’s first girl, and their family is excited she has finally arrived, Live Action reported Wednesday.

When she announced she was pregnant, Hamilton said “Adam and I, and our whole fam, are so excited to be growing our family! I believe that life is a gift, and each and every life has value.”

In a video posted Saturday, the young mother shared clips of her family cradling the little one in their arms as she looks up at them with big eyes. Hamilton said they were grateful to God for the blessing of family:

@bethanyhamiltonofficial Meet our beautiful daughter Alaya Dorothy Dirks! 🌸👼🏽💝 We are feeling really grateful to God for the blessing of family. We are honored for this opportunity to raise our children, to love, serve, protect and guide them through life! 🌸💖✨ ♬ original sound – Bethany Hamilton

A photo shared Monday shows Hamilton holding the sleeping infant as the pair bond, and the glowing mother told social media users, “The last couple of weeks with Alaya have been so sweet! We love our sweet little girl!!!”

The surfer lost her arm during a shark attack in 2003 when she was a young teenager. One month later she continued surfing and even returned to competitions.

“Less than a month later I was back in the water and that was as soon as the doctor said I could. I’m just so passionate and motivated for surfing. God has given me this talent and love for it that I just had to go back out there,” she explained during a 2011 interview:

Now, Hamilton says she values her growing family more than anything else, including wealth and success.

“I believe a joy-filled family is wealth, and to know God, that is the most beautiful and precious wealth of all. We can pursue so many things in life, but what if we pursued what is right in front of us: the beautiful blessing that is family?!” She said.