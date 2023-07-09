Two young heroes are being praised for knowing exactly what to do when another child was in need of help in Fenton, Michigan.

A 12-year-old named Noah and an eight-year-old named Weston were enjoying the pool at an apartment complex when they saw another boy go underwater and sink to the bottom, People reported Monday.

Moments before, seven-year-old Griffin Emerson decided to remove his floaties, but he quickly began drifting toward the deep end.

“I just wanted to prove myself. Like, yeah, I can actually swim and stuff,” Griffin said, according to Good Morning America. Video footage shows the moment Griffin began struggling to keep his head above water, and nearly one minute passed before anyone noticed what was happening. "I saw him and I just knew that he wasn't okay." EXCLUSIVE: Two young boys speak out after saving 7-year-old from drowning in pool. @reevewill has more on their heroic act. pic.twitter.com/uOLgOP8nXG — Good Morning America (@GMA) July 7, 2023

Noah recalled, “I saw him at the bottom of the pool and then I didn’t know if he was just playing down there or something. So I just told Weston to get in and dive down to see if he’s OK.”

Seconds later, Weston dove in and pulled Griffin to the surface. Their mother, Sylese Roche, called 911 for help and noted that the child was not breathing and was turning blue.

In the meantime, Griffin’s mother began CPR to revive him. He eventually started breathing again and coughed up some water but fully recovered 36 hours after the harrowing ordeal.

According to Sheriff Christopher R. Swanson of Genesee County, “By getting him to breathe on his own that fast, that’s the best possible outcome. And that’s why we celebrate the story.” The agency later honored the two boys during a special moment with Griffin.

Video footage shows the sheriff’s office introducing the children. Meanwhile, Griffin’s grandfather said the boy had some trouble while swimming, “And these two young men right here saved him, got him from the bottom of the pool and brought him to the side of the pool. They’re my heroes.” !!!!This is a true HERO story!!! This story will warm your heart and inspire you. #gcsomichigan #gcsomichigan #Hero Posted by Genesee County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, June 29, 2023

During the event, Swanson gave each of the children books and $100 to spend however they chose.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), swimming lessons help reduce the risk of a person drowning, however, “Children who have had swimming lessons still need close and constant supervision when in or around water.”