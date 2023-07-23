Questions remain unanswered regarding a young woman from Alabama found dead in the U.S. Virgin Islands in June.

The 22-year-old identified as Lily Ledbetter was found dead inside an apartment on the island of St. John in Cruz Bay, according to a Sunday Daily Mail report, which added she had worked part-time for the Animal Care Center of St. John, a non-profit organization.

Photos show Ledbetter and the outside of the island animal shelter:

Once authorities found her unconscious in an apartment in Estate Enighed, she was eventually pronounced dead. The outlet claimed the young woman had been alone on the island but grew up near Opelika, Alabama.

Ledbetter’s obituary said she died on June 6, and she was remembered as having a sparkling smile, contagious laugh, and spice for life that inspired others:

Graduating as an honors student from Opelika High School in 2019, Lily was active with the dance team, show choir, band, and numerous clubs and organizations. Lily attended Auburn University and competed with the Auburn University Women’s Rowing Club. She met no strangers, and her laughter and zest for life were infectious. As an animal lover, especially cats, she spent time working at the animal shelter in St. John. Lily was everyone’s best friend.

“To see Lily dance was awe-inspiring. She was absolutely captivating, and her passion illuminated the stage,” the obituary stated.

A few days after her body was found, law enforcement deemed her cause of death unknown, but also added an autopsy was pending.

Officials have not yet released any findings regarding her death, but “according to local newspaper the Virgin Islands Consortium, the VIPD’s Criminal Investigation Bureau was investigating the case,” the Mail article said.

In a social media post June 14, her stepmother, Sarah Ledbetter, shared an announcement for the young woman’s celebration of life that took place on June 17 in Opelika.

“Thank you to friends and family, for their continued prayers. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Lee County Humane Society in Lily’s name,” the post read:

Please see below for arrangements for Lily. Thank you to friends and family, for their continued prayers. In lieu of… Posted by Sarah Ledbetter on Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Friends shared their condolences to the young woman’s loved ones, one person writing, “Prayers unending!!! There are no words, but may GOD wrap his loving arms around you all to bring comfort.”

“Sending big hugs and prayers to you guys!” another commented.