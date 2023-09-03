VIDEO: Pilot Killed While Performing Gender Reveal Stunt in Mexico

A gender reveal in Sinaloa, Mexico, turned deadly on Saturday as those gathered at the event watched in horror.

The pilot flying the Piper Pawnee aircraft was killed when the plane broke apart in the sky over guests at the celebration, according to AVweb.

Video caught the moment the plane dropped a pink substance to show the baby was a girl. However, moments later everything took a dark turn.

The couple is seen standing in front of a large lighted sign that reads “OH BABY” as the plane flies overhead. The second it passes them, one of its wings appears to break sending the plane spinning through the air:

The crowd is screaming and the hugging couple seems not to have noticed what happened just over their heads as the plane moves out of sight.

The aircraft eventually crashed nearby.

“News outlets reported that the 32-year-old pilot, Luis Angel N., was found in the wreckage but later died at a hospital,” the AVweb article said:

This is second fatal gender reveal crash in as many years in Mexico. In April 2021, two pilots were killed when the Cessna 206 they were flying in a gender reveal stunt crashed into the water in Cancun. Two occupants of an Air Tractor were luckier when the aircraft got slow, stalled and crashed during a gender reveal stunt in Turkey, Texas. The pilot wasn’t injured and a passenger suffered only minor injuries.

In February 2021, a man died after an explosion at a baby shower in Michigan involving a small cannon that was fired in the homeowner’s backyard, Breitbart News reported.

“Authorities believe the gunpowder loaded in the device made it fracture and spread shrapnel all over the area,” the outlet stated.

In 2020, officials blamed a gender reveal party for sparking one of multiple wildfires that erupted in California, according to Breitbart News.

“The California Fire Department (Cal Fire) said in a statement the blaze was caused by ‘a smoke-generating pyrotechnic device used during a baby’s gender reveal party,'” the article explained.