A mother in Detroit, Michigan, who is trying her best to care for her young child was recently surprised with a gift that will vastly improve their life.

Anita Green was overjoyed when Richard Mack of the Wheels for Work Initiative said she was being given a car on Thursday, Fox 2 reported Friday.

Single mother who walks to work daily, gifted a new car https://t.co/T4gGbYO8O5 pic.twitter.com/C889MjDbYC — FOX 2 Detroit (@FOX2News) September 22, 2023

For quite some time, Green has been walking to work and back each day to provide for her family. There are also times when her treks are in the middle of the night due to her shift ending at 11:30 p.m.

“You decided this is not my reality, you decided ‘I’m going to make a better life for myself and my children,'” Mack stated.

When they learned of her need, the people she works for at Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries joined forces with the initiative to get the hard-working mom some wheels.

According to the mission’s website, it is “providing hope to the hopeless, abused, and Disadvantaged of Our Community.”

A few months ago, Mack met with the mission about his and his father’s upcoming birthdays. To make the events more special, he wanted to give someone else a gift, according to the mission’s Chad Audi.

Green and her little boy were all smiles when they toured the car that will help them move forward safely in life.

“Oh my goodness, I love it. Thank you so much you guys, this really means a lot,” Green said.

A similar instance occurred in August 2020 when a Publix worker gave a car to a co-worker who had been walking to work in Alpharetta, Georgia.

More recently in March of this year, neighbors in Spring Lake, Michigan, rallied to help a mom who had been walking more than an hour to her job every morning, according to Breitbart News.

To make the story even more inspiring, an anonymous man who heard about Samantha Turcotte’s situation asked a news outlet to give her a check for $10,000.