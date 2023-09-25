Several people were trapped upside down Saturday on an amusement park ride in Canada for nearly half an hour as bystanders watched in shock.

The group at Canada’s Wonderland were strapped into their seats on the Lumberjack ride, CBC reported Sunday.

The park said the ride became inverted around 10:40 p.m. and was brought down at 11:05 p.m. Video footage taken at the location in Vaughan, Ontario, shows the ride that looks like two large axes with riders locked in their seats, according to Sky News:

“Is everybody doing okay up there?” a voice asks over a loudspeaker, to which the trapped riders reply, “No!”

“You’ll be down shortly, alright?” the voice assures them.

Eleven-year-old Spencer Parkhouse and his sister, 15-year-old Mackenzie Parkhouse were trapped on the ride but initially did not understand what was happening and wondered when the ride would go back to normal.

Spencer said the riders panicked and someone also vomited during the ordeal.

When the ride went back to normal, Parkhouse recalled, “The ride had to still finish. So the ride kept going, and we’re all like, ‘No, please, I don’t want to get stuck again.”

His sister said that she is now afraid to take a chance on the bigger rides in the future.

“The theme park says two riders reported chest pain and were seen by the park’s health centre before being released without need for further medical attention,” the CBC report stated.

According to Sky News, the ride was shut down on Sunday to allow further investigation into the matter.

Canada’s Wonderland posted video footage in 2019 recorded on the Lumberjack ride that shows it swinging back and forth, then all the way upside down:

A similar instance happened in July when several people were stuck upside down on a roller coaster ride at a festival in Wisconsin, according to Breitbart News.

Video footage shows the terrifying scene:

The riders were trapped for four hours until first responders rescued them.