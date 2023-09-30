Two young boys in Staten Island, New York, are showing others the true meaning of deep and lasting friendship.

Dylan Yue and Anthony Perretti, now fifth-graders, have been friends since they were in kindergarten and have a bond that is like no other, SILive.com reported Saturday.

When Dylan was diagnosed with alopecia a few years ago and began losing his hair, eyebrows, and eyelashes, Anthony knew exactly how to make him feel better, telling his pal it was only hair.

F*ck Alopecia My Son did the most Unselfish act in honor of his best friend Dylan MOMS OF PS 6 shhhh it’s a surprise Posted by Stephanie Perretti on Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Dylan’s mother, Cindy Carbone-Yue told the outlet Anthony has shown great support for her son throughout the tough challenge, saying he “stuck up for him when other kids made fun and didn’t recognize why he has no hair.”

On Thursday, Anthony gave his buddy a huge surprise that made him feel extra special and loved. He shaved his own head for an alopecia awareness event at school.

“To say the Alopecia journey has been hard is an understatement. But from day 1 we have had the support of true kind hearts and friends,” Carbone-Yue wrote in a social media post featuring a video of Anthony’s haircut.

“It’s all right not to have hair–it doesn’t matter,” the boy said while getting his head shaved. “Well, I love you bro. I’m doing it for you.”

He surprised Dylan with his fresh look the following day at school, and photos show the boys smiling and hugging each other after the big reveal:

“Anthony Perretti in 5-413 showed kindness and the meaning of true friendship for Dylan Yue in 5-417. Dylan was diagnosed with Alopecia. The kindness Anthony has showed during Alopecia Awareness month is unmeasurable,” PS6 PTA Staten Island wrote in the caption.

Anthony’s mother, Stephanie, said her child came up with the heartfelt gesture without anyone telling him to do it, and that fact warms her heart.

“I’m so proud of him. He’s a good kid,” she said.