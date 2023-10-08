A Chicago policeman is now enjoying wedded bliss after surviving a life-altering injury on July 9, 2022.

Police Officer Danny Golden married his sweetheart, Casey Saflarsky, on Saturday while loved ones in attendance were overcome with joy during the occasion, ABC 7 Chicago reported.

An image shows the couple in the long-awaited ceremony:

A Chicago couple tied the knot on Saturday more than a year after the groom suffered a life-altering injury. "He lost his ability to walk, but he's never lost his ability for life," said Patrick Golden, Danny's father. https://t.co/DMAFG8ndvA — ABC 7 Chicago (@ABC7Chicago) October 8, 2023

Golden, who is a U.S. Army veteran, was released from the hospital after being paralyzed in an off-duty shooting in July 2022 when he was trying to break up a fight at a bar in the Beverly neighborhood of Chicago, according to Breitbart News.

The off-duty policeman was trying to keep brawlers apart when someone flashed a gun and fired 19 rounds. One of those rounds reportedly hit Golden in the back, went through his spine, lung, then lodged near his heart.

Three suspects were arrested in the case and faced felony charges of aggravated battery with a firearm.

Following the incident, video footage shows a crowd of well-wishers gathered outside the hospital when Golden was released. The moment he emerged through the doorway, the group erupted into cheers:

According to the ABC report, Casey remained by her beloved’s side throughout his recovery journey.

The couple was married at the Church of the Holy Family and everyone there was ecstatic that the big day had finally come.

“There’s nobody I’ve met who loves the city more than he does. The injury he had, he overcame that. He’s a tough kid, strong person, and Casey’s even stronger, if you can believe that,” said friend Jeff Budz.

More images show the wedding party, guests filling the church pews, and the happy couple holding hands:

The ceremony took place in front of over 500 guests, and the groom’s father, Patrick Golden, said, “He lost his ability to walk, but he’s never lost his ability for life.”