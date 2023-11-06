Tyson Recalls 30K Pounds of ‘Fun Nuggets’ Due to Metal Contamination

The Tyson food company is recalling some of its chicken nuggets after some consumers claim they found metal pieces in the dinosaur-shaped edibles.

The company announced Saturday it is voluntarily recalling about 30,000 pounds of its frozen “Fun Nuggets.”

Tyson said in a press release:

A limited number of consumers have reported they found small, pliable metal pieces in the product, and out of an abundance of caution, the company is recalling this product. The product was produced at one location on September 5, 2023. Impacted products bear the product codes 2483BRV02 07, 2483BRV02 08, 2483BRV02 09, or 2483BRV02 10, establishment code P7211, with a best if used by date of September 4, 2024. Product cases may be identified by code 048153-6910, 10000048153.

The company told buyers to cut the UPC and date code off the package, throw away the product, and either dial or text 1-855-382-3101.

ABC News shared an image Sunday of the product described as “Fully Cooked Fun Nuggets Breaded Shaped Chicken Patties.”

When ABC 7 News reported about the metal pieces in the food on Sunday, the outlet noted one individual was hurt:

In July 2021, Tyson recalled approximately 8.5 million pounds of frozen, fully cooked chicken due to concerns about listeria contamination, Breitbart News reported.

The company said:

The affected products were produced at one plant located in Dexter, Missouri, between December 26 of 2020 and April 13 of 2021 and distributed to foodservice and retail customers nationwide and [in] Puerto Rico. They are being recalled as a precaution due to possible exposure to Listeria monocytogenes, a harmful bacteria.

In 2021, Tyson Foods raised prices on its beef, chicken, and pork, Breitbart News reported on November 15 of that year.

“Inflation has clearly had an impact on the business,” explained chief executive Donnie King.

“Our commercial teams have successfully pursued inflation justified pricing, delivering top-line growth for the business to offset the cost increases. As rates of inflation continue, so will our pricing actions,” King added.