Two law enforcement officers in Tampa, Florida, are being praised for conducting a swift animal rescue.

Four puppies now in the care of the Humane Society of Tampa Bay can rest easy, thanks to the officers who saw their need and met it, Fox 13 reported on November 16.

In a social media post on November 15, the humane society said, “Two Hillsborough County School Officers were in their car when they witnessed a car come to a stop and push out four puppies into a field while it was raining and drive off!”

The officers took immediate action by gathering the dogs before they got soaked to the skin. Following the rescue, the officers transported them to the organization’s facility.

“Two of the puppies were named after their heroes, Joesph and Benjamin! Thank you, Tampa Police Department, for caring for the animals!” the organization’s post read.

Photos show the black dogs being cuddled by rescuers and other helpers who clearly want the best for them. The dogs appear to be happy and curious about their new surroundings:

Social media users showered praise on the officers for taking the time to help the animals.

“God bless you Officers! You showed what true compassion is and how all police officers should act! You are true heroes!” one person commented, while someone else said, “I am so happy for these beautiful pups! So thankful for their rescuers! These pups will have a much better life now.”

“Our police officers are true heroes – thank you,” yet another person replied.

According to Four Paws, there are numerous reasons why people abandon their pets.

“Some are the result of people not having considered fully the responsibilities of pet ownership when buying their pet and whether they have sufficient time, resources, and the motivation to take care of a pet,” the site read.