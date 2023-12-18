New Yorkers were slammed by heavy rain overnight Monday that knocked out power and caused frustration for commuters.

Approximately two to four inches of rain fell across the tri-state area early Monday, NBC New York reported.

“The 12-hour deluge combined with the fierce winds crippled travel, and while the brunt of the system had moved out by 8 a.m., Monday’s high tide could wreak havoc along Long Island’s south shore,” the outlet said.

Video footage shows the rain pouring down on city streets and people under umbrellas trying to avoid getting wet:

New York City received some heavy rain this morning! New York City is expected to see more heavy rain throughout today with possible flooding #NYwx pic.twitter.com/xPy3irFo9d — WeatherNation (@WeatherNation) December 18, 2023

Fox Weather reported that over 410,000 people lost power in New York, New Jersey, and New England when strong winds caused tree limbs to fall into power lines, the outlet continued:

Connecticut and Massachusetts so far, are experiencing the worst when it comes to power outages. Connecticut is experiencing over 86,000 outages and Massachusetts has reported just under 100,000 outages. Tens of thousands of power outages have also been reported across the Northeast and New England as the storm continues to slam the region with heavy rain and high winds.

Officials in New York City predicted a frustrating situation for commuters due to the weather, according to Fox 5 New York.

Video shows firefighters removing a tree that fell on a small SUV that had two people inside it when the incident happened:

The firefighters sawed through the limbs to free the car’s occupants whom the outlet said refused medical attention.

In a social media post Sunday afternoon, New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) warned residents about the storm but noted city leaders were prepared to deal with the situation:

Today's coastal storm is expected to bring heavy rain, strong winds, and coastal flooding to New York City — and your city is prepared. Please read and share these important updates with your community: pic.twitter.com/9whzinDhSU — Mayor Eric Adams (@NYCMayor) December 17, 2023

Meanwhile, “A travel advisory remains in effect for New York City Monday. High wind warnings and other weather alerts also are active for parts of the tri-state area through midday,” the NBC report said, adding the weather appears to be dry for the rest of the week.