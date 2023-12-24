A man in Bixby, Oklahoma, spent tons of time and effort to give his neighbors a Christmas they will never forget, the New York Post reported Saturday.

Stephen Dunkelberg wanted to make the season a little brighter for the people living on his street, so he decided to put festive lights on their houses, according to the Post.

The idea for the project was sparked as he drove down his street and noticed that his house was pretty much the only one with lights on it, he told the Post.

He recalled, “A couple of them just did some [lights] in the bushes and little stuff like that. And I just pictured in my head if every single house had Christmas lights on it, how cool it would be. And I started talking to the neighbors and they all thought it was a cool idea, too.”

As a gift to his fellow neighbors, he has spent time and effort decorating 22 houses on the residential street. The sweetest part about it is he accomplished the project without charging anyone a cent.

Video footage shows the homes lit up for the season with light of all colors and themes casting a glow on porches and driveways:

One person expressed gratitude for the gift, writing, “Thank you bud! My grandparents live on your road and love the lights.”

An image shows the generous neighbor working hard to decorate a home in his area:

Social media users shared their thoughts regarding the story, one person stating, “That’s the spirit.”

“This is truly heartwarming and inspiring!” another user commented.

In a Facebook post on Saturday, Dunkelberg said he has been telling the story about the lights over and over but will keep on telling it.

He previously owned a landscaping business, therefore, he had lots of Christmas lights to use for the project that took him two weekends to finish.

During that time, he met many neighbors whom he did not know beforehand and they brought provisions as he worked.