A bill being debated in Maine’s state legislature would give authorities the power to take children away from parents who oppose allowing medical providers to impose “gender-affirming care” onto their children.

The bill, LD1735, is explicit about this startling new power.

RELATED VIDEO — Gavin Newsom Laughs at Parents’ Concerns About Transgender Notification Policy:

In its summary, for instance, directly states, “The bill authorizes a court to take temporary jurisdiction because a child has been unable to obtain gender-affirming health care or gender-affirming mental health care.”

There seems to be no provision made for religious objection.

Parents would have no parental rights on the issue; either they allow their children to be exposed to dangerous and permanent transgendering drugs and surgeries, or they lose them to the state.

BREAKING: New proposed bill in Maine says the state can take custody of a kid if the parents oppose s*x change surgery and the chemical castration of their kids. Tomorrow a committee will decide if this bill moves forward. Here’s the email addresses of all the committee… pic.twitter.com/LniGzK7skB — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 16, 2024

If the bill is passed and signed into law, Maine would join other states in eliminating parental rights in favor of the radical transgender movement.

A law passed last year in the state of Washington, for instance, prevents estranged parents of minors undergoing transgendering treatment from having any say in the medical treatment of their children.

In California, a law was enacted last year that forces courts to weigh conflicts over “gender-affirming care” in custody matters giving weight to the child seeking transgendering over parental opposition.

Also, in New York, Dem. Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a bill that protects youths seeking transgendering in the Empire State, even if those children are from other states and are not citizens of New York.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston