A good Samaritan in Colorado Springs, Colorado, is getting lots of attention for rescuing a fluffy critter from a dangerous situation Monday.

The driver and another person were driving on South Union when they came upon an unusual sight, KKTV reported Thursday.

A black and white skunk was toddling around with a cup stuck on its head as traffic zoomed past.

Video footage of the incident shows the small animal in the middle of the road, clearly not knowing how to escape the cup or the roadway.

However, it did not take the driver long to decide it was time for a rescue mission. He quickly exits the vehicle and approaches the skunk who had plopped down on the pavement, apparently waiting for help.

The driver then reaches down, grasps the cup, and yanks hard to release the creature who flies into the air with the force of the man’s pull. The skunk then lands on the pavement as the driver runs back to his car, and the animal’s tail appears to be sticking straight up.

Moments later, the creature lopes to the side of the road and takes off in the opposite direction from the busy road.

A similar instance happened in Pennsylvania in 2022 when two police officers rescued a neighborhood skunk that found itself in a predicament after sniffing a can too closely, according to NBC 10.

According to Northern Colorado Pest & Wildlife Control, there are two types of skunk species in the state’s front range area, with the most common being the Striped Skunk and also the “elusive” Western Spotted Skunk.

“The striped skunk has an average body length of 20 to 30 inches and weighs about 4 to 10 pounds. They have a black base with white stripe down their back and tail. They are best known for their scent gland that can produce a pungent defense odor when provoked,” the site reads.

Skunks are part of the weasel family, per the Colorado State University website.