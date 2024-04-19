A dog is being praised for alerting her family to an extremely dangerous situation on Monday in Rockville, Maryland.

The eight-year-old Labrador retriever named Molly knew something was wrong when she noticed a fire at the home on Green Pasture Drive that afternoon, WUSA reported on Tuesday.

Crews with the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue quickly arrived at the scene and saw smoke coming out of an exterior power meter, which pointed to an electrical fire.

According to the dog’s owner, Charles Miller, the fire ignited as his wife was upstairs tending their baby granddaughter, but the alarms never went off to alert them of the situation.

However, Molly was there to save the day. Miller said, “When Molly starts banging on the doors with her paws, you know something is wrong.”

Smoke from the fire in the basement came up through the home’s floorboards, therefore, Miller believes Molly saw it and jumped into action and ran upstairs to tell her family.

The area had reportedly just had a power outage, so that might have been part of the reason for the blaze. Thanks to Molly’s instincts, everyone got out of the house safely. However, the family was displaced and the damage was estimated to cost more than $200,000.

When speaking of his beloved Labrador, Miller said, “Yeah, she’s the hero. She’s like unbelievable.”

According to the American Kennel Club (AKC), Labrador retrievers are active, friendly, and outgoing dogs.

“The sweet-faced, lovable Labrador Retriever is one of America’s most popular dog breeds, year after year. Labs are friendly, outgoing, and high-spirited companions who have more than enough affection to go around for a family looking for a medium-to-large dog,” the site read.

Molly’s owner said she was bred and trained to be a guide dog for blind people but failed a test. Despite that fact, Molly is deeply loved now more than ever because of her quick thinking.

In August 2022, another Maryland couple was saved thanks to their dog’s barking when their home caught on fire, Breitbart News reported.