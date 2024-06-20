Tunisian Influencer Dies Suddenly of Suspected Heart Attack at 36

A North African beauty influencer died suddenly at the age of 36 after suffering a suspected heart attack while on vacation in Malta.

Farah El Kadhi, of Tunisia, was on board a yacht near the harbor town of Msida when she was discovered unconscious on Monday, the Daily Mail reported.

The influencer, who was also an architect for Key Concept, was rushed to Mater Dei Hospital before being pronounced dead.

El Kadhi had “no signs of any visible injuries” according to the Times of Malta, though sources told the outlet that a magisterial inquiry has been opened into the cause of her death and an official autopsy will be carried out.

Another Tunisian-born influencer, Soulayma Hneynia, said that her friend died “peacefully in her sleep” after a suspected heart attack.

Hneynia, who lives in Malta, described El Kadhi as a “truly wonderful person, known for her kindness, generosity, and warmth.”

“Her positive spirit touched everyone who had the privilege of knowing her,” she added.

El Kadhi had over 1.1 million followers on Instagram, where she promoted her fashion line and posted her luxurious international travels.

She was known as “one of Tunisia’s most popular social media influencers,” the Times reported.