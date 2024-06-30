A German shepherd in Indianapolis, Indiana, is finally safe and enjoying her permanent home thanks to a kindhearted policeman.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Northwest District said the dog, named Abby, was one of three animal friends whom officers found trapped inside a hot vehicle outside the Intown Suites Hotel on June 20, WISH-TV reported Saturday.

Temperatures were in the 90s when officers located two dogs and one cat inside the car without air conditioning. To make matters worse, and even more dangerous, the vehicle’s windows were barely cracked to let in air for the pets to breathe.

“Tragically, one of the dogs died before officers could get to it,” law enforcement explained in a social media post Saturday. The WISH-TV report noted the cat was rescued but its condition remained unknown.

Workers at the hotel believe the animals were trapped for about three hours. They realized what was happening because Abby began honking the car’s horn in an attempt to get help.

One of the officers who came to the scene was IMPD Public Safety Officer Poe. He was so taken by Abby that he later contacted Indianapolis Animal Care Services to see if she would be available for adoption.

“Well, we are happy to announce that PSO Poe has adopted the German Shepherd, Abby! Abby is already at her new FURever home and is in great hands. PSO Poe mentioned, ‘I switched her collar, and it was like Abby knew she was home for good,'” the police department’s post read.

According to the American Kennel Club’s (AKC) website, German shepherds are courageous, confident, and smart dogs.

“Generally considered dogkind’s finest all-purpose worker, the German Shepherd Dog is a large, agile, muscular dog of noble character and high intelligence. Loyal, confident, courageous, and steady, the German Shepherd is truly a dog lover’s delight,” the site reads.

Per the WISH-TV article, the two individuals accused of leaving the animals in the car were arrested and are due to appear in court in July.

Leaving pets in the car is not a safe option and doing so can result in an animal’s death if the weather is warm, according to the Humane Society of the United States.

If you see an animal left in a car, the organization urges people to note the vehicle’s make, model, and license plate number, notify local businesses in case the owner is inside their building, and call a non-emergency number for help if the animal’s owner cannot be located.