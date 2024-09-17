Boar’s Head Discontinues Liverwurst After Listeria Outbreak Leaves Nine Dead

The deli meat company Boar’s Head is closing one of its plants and will no longer produce liverwurst following a deadly listeria outbreak.

The company said on Friday that it is shutting down its plant in Jarratt, Virginia, because of its connection to the recall of more than seven million pounds of meat and poultry products that caused multiple illnesses, People reported on Monday.

The article noted:

As of Aug. 28, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) identified at least 57 people in 18 different states who became ill from the listeria outbreak linked to some Boar’s Head meats sliced at delicatessens.

United States health authorities said nine deaths were linked to listeria after the company issued a recall in July, Breitbart News reported in August.

One family in Newport News, Virginia, lost a beloved member, an 88-year-old Holocaust survivor, after he ate Boar’s Head deli meat.

Per People, “Through an investigation, the company said the ‘root cause’ of the contamination was a ‘production process that only existed at the Jarratt facility and was used only for liverwurst.'”

“The deli meat distributor also announced that they will permanently discontinue liverwurst in their lineup of products,” the report said.

WTVR reported on Friday that one woman in Virginia who spent several days in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) after eating the company’s liverwurst is now suing Boar’s Head. “This is now the second lawsuit against Boar’s Head since its listeria outbreak began in July,” the outlet said. Boar’s head has established updated food safety programs, implemented a food safety council, and is appointing another chief food safety and quality assurance officer as the company moves forward, according to the People article.

In July, a customer who usually bought Boar’s Head products was concerned after she learned about the listeria outbreak.

“That’s scary. That’s pretty scary because, since I didn’t hear about it, it subjects me to be sick and have an adverse reaction,” the woman stated.