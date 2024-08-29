VIDEO: Nine Dead amid Listeria Outbreak Linked to Boar’s Head Meats

Nine deaths have been linked to listeria after Boar’s Head recalled a massive amount of its deli meat in July, according to United States health authorities.

Approximately 57 people have fallen ill and been hospitalized due the outbreak, which officials have been investigating, the Associated Press (AP) noted on Thursday.

The outlet reported:

The new food poisoning toll includes two deaths in South Carolina plus one each in Florida, New Mexico, Tennessee and New York, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. Three deaths were previously confirmed in people who lived in Illinois, New Jersey and Virginia. … Illnesses were reported starting in late May and have continued into August, the agency said. It is the largest listeria outbreak in the U.S. since 2011, and Boar’s Head has recalled more than 7 million pounds of deli products.

In July Boar’s Head recalled over 207,000 pounds of its deli meat, including liverwurst and ham products, Breitbart News reported at the time. One customer who often bought Boar’s Head products said the situation was “scary.”

The AP report said, “Boar’s Head officials originally recalled liverwurst and other products meant to be sliced in retail delis with sell-by dates from July 25 to Aug. 30.”

However, the recall was expanded on July 29, and officials included all the foods produced at its plant in Jarratt, Virginia. The AP article noted that none of the recalled deli meats are now available in stores.

A family in Newport News, Virginia, said they lost their beloved family member, 88-year-old Gunter Garshon Morgenstein, who was a Holocaust survivor, after he ate Boar’s Head deli meat, WMAZ reported Tuesday.

His son, Garshon Morgenstein, said, “We’re all still in shock, for all of the things you know that he’s seen and been through in his life to come to that, you know, lunch meat.”

USDA inspectors reportedly discovered numerous violations at the plant linked to the outbreak, CBS Mornings reported Thursday. Those alleged violations included a rancid smell in a cooler and ants crawling up a wall.