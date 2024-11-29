RFK Jr: ‘I Give Thanks to God’ for the Success of the ‘MAHA Movement’

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., President-elect Donald Trump’s pick to serve as secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), gave “thanks to God” for his family and the success of the “MAHA movement” on Thanksgiving.

In a holiday Instagram post showing his family, Kennedy wrote, “I give thanks to God for all the extraordinary gifts of a year guided unerringly by Providence: my wife Cheryl, my children including Amaryllis without whom my campaign would have faltered”:

Amaryllis Fox Kennedy, who married Bobby Kennedy III in 2018, served as her father-in-law’s campaign director while he was still running for president, and remains a “proud steward of RFK’s movement to Make America Healthy Again.”

“I’m grateful for the campaign staff who each coalesced from their own spiritual journeys, to the generous donors, and to the thousands of volunteers and supporters who have built the MAHA movement,” the HHS nominee continued in his caption.

“After two decades of prayer, your idealism, energy, and selfless labor have brought us to this moment where we stand poised to finally protect and reclaim our children and to restore the health of our country,” he added. “Thanks to all of you and God bless you.”

MAHA, a spinoff of MAGA that means “Make America Healthy Again,” has largely been adopted as Kennedy’s Trump-approved health-focused plan to run HHS.

When Trump tapped him to lead the department, Kennedy vowed to “clean up corruption” in the pharmaceutical industry:

“I look forward to working with the more than 80,000 employees at HHS to free the agencies from the smothering cloud of corporate capture so they can pursue their mission to make Americans once again the healthiest people on Earth,” he wrote on X.

“Together we will clean up corruption, stop the revolving door between industry and government, and return our health agencies to their rich tradition of gold-standard, evidence-based science,” he continued. “I will provide Americans with transparency and access to all the data so they can make informed choices for themselves and their families.”