A firefighter in DeKalb County, Georgia, who was paralyzed from the chest down in a car wreck has received an amazing gift from a thoughtful donor.

Firefighter David McBrayer has stayed positive since his accident in June of 2023, Fox 5 reported on Friday.

He was driving along Centerville Rosebud Road when another driver approaching him crossed the line and hit him head on, tossing McBrayer’s vehicle into a utility pole, according to an 11 Alive report at the time of the accident.

The firefighter suffered a C-6 incomplete spinal cord injury, but he did not let that stop him from having a bright outlook on the future.

“But now I’m faced with one of the biggest challenges of my life, that’s you know, being able to walk again,” McBrayer said, later adding, “I’m a God-fearing man.” Since that time, McBrayer has continued to improve. In reference to his faith, he said, “He’s got his hand in this and he’s got plans to use my story to further his kingdom and to bless other people.” In a social media post on June 12, McBrayer shared photos from the accident and his recovery. “I don’t know why this accident happened, but I know that God is in control and has a purpose for my life. He is the great physician and has the final say in my recovery,” he wrote in the caption. To make his life easier, McBrayer was recently given a mobility van that will allow him to drive independently and take care of daily tasks.

The donation came through supporters such as Mobility Works and the Georgia Firefighters Burn Foundation. What is more exciting is the fact that McBrayer may be able to go back to work as a teacher or adviser for the fire department.

“In addition to the van, the anonymous donor also contributed $25,000 to the Georgia Firefighters Burn Foundation,” the Fox article said.

In a social media post on Friday, a woman who appears to be a friend of McBrayer’s said he is “an incredible inspiration to everyone he meets” when sharing the story about his van.

“His faith in the Lord is unwavering and he always has a positive attitude about everything and always takes the time to encourage others in their journey. So happy for David and his family! God is using him in a mighty way,” she wrote.