A 10-year-old boy injured in the plane crash that happened in Northeast Philadelphia on Friday is recovering from a serious injury and talking to his family, his father told ABC 7.

The boy’s father, Andre Howard Jr., said he was picking up donuts with his three young children in the car when the crash happened near Roosevelt Mall, the outlet reported on Wednesday.

It was a chaotic scene for the family who saw and heard metal debris slamming into vehicles and others on fire.

As Howard Jr. backed up his car, he said his son, Andre, who also goes by the name Trey, went into protection mode and covered his younger sister.

“I turn around and he has metal outside of his head,” his father recalled. He used socks and another man’s shirt to try and staunch the bleeding, and a police officer helped them get to the hospital. When they arrived, the 10-year-old underwent emergency surgery, and medical staff told the family there was a chance the boy might not survive the ordeal.

However, he fought hard and is now awake and talking. His father said his son’s first words were to ask if he missed the Super Bowl, and he assured the young Eagles fan he did not miss the big game.

The boy then asked, “Daddy, did I save my sister?” his father recalled, adding that his son then said, “You told us to get down. I was just trying to help my sister… next thing I know, I thought I died.”

The boy’s school has since launched a fundraiser to help him and his family as he recovers, and ABC 7 noted his family is deeply grateful for the support they have received.

The deadly crash involved a Jet Rescue Air Ambulance plane that had just departed Northeast Philadelphia Airport, per Breitbart News.

A child on the flight had recently received treatment in Philadelphia for a life-threatening condition and was being taken home to Mexico.

The crash injured at least 24 people and killed seven, including the six individuals on the flight and one person who was on the ground at the time, per ABC 7.

Video footage shows the horrific moment the plane went down:

Meanwhile, when the Eagles’ A.J. Brown learned what happened to Howard’s son, he issued a heartfelt message on social media, according to NBC Sports Philadelphia.

“Speedy recovery! You are a Hero young man! I’m going to come see you when I get back. Hopefully with some hardware,” he wrote:

“Playing for you on Sunday my man,” Brown added.