Half a million LG electric ranges are being recalled due to fire safety issues and several injuries.

Five hundred thousand LG slide-in ranges and freestanding ranges are the subject of the recall, Fox Business reported on February 7.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission’s (CPSC) announcement said the danger is that the “Front-mounted knobs on the recalled ranges can be activated by accidental contact by humans or pets, posing a fire hazard.”

CPSC noted the ranges were manufactured in Mexico and Korea. The agency continued:

Consumers should contact LG for a free warning label and placement instructions. The label reminds consumers to use the Lock Out/Control Lock function on the range control panel to disable activation of the heating elements when the range is not in use. … Consumers are cautioned to keep children and pets away from the knobs, to check the range knobs to ensure they are off before leaving home or going to bed, and not to leave objects on the range when the range is not in use.

CPSC has received at least 86 reports of unintentional activation of the front-mounted knobs. These LG ranges have been involved in more than 28 fires. At least five fires caused extensive property damage totaling over $340,000. At least eight minor injuries have been reported, including burns, and there have been reports of three fires involving pet deaths.

The appliances were sold at Best Buy, Costco, Home Depot, Lowe’s and additional stores across the nation, as well as on the LG website.