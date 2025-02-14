Half a million LG electric ranges are being recalled due to fire safety issues and several injuries.
Five hundred thousand LG slide-in ranges and freestanding ranges are the subject of the recall, Fox Business reported on February 7.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission’s (CPSC) announcement said the danger is that the “Front-mounted knobs on the recalled ranges can be activated by accidental contact by humans or pets, posing a fire hazard.”
CPSC noted the ranges were manufactured in Mexico and Korea. The agency continued:
Consumers should contact LG for a free warning label and placement instructions. The label reminds consumers to use the Lock Out/Control Lock function on the range control panel to disable activation of the heating elements when the range is not in use.
…
Consumers are cautioned to keep children and pets away from the knobs, to check the range knobs to ensure they are off before leaving home or going to bed, and not to leave objects on the range when the range is not in use.
CPSC has received at least 86 reports of unintentional activation of the front-mounted knobs. These LG ranges have been involved in more than 28 fires. At least five fires caused extensive property damage totaling over $340,000. At least eight minor injuries have been reported, including burns, and there have been reports of three fires involving pet deaths.
The appliances were sold at Best Buy, Costco, Home Depot, Lowe’s and additional stores across the nation, as well as on the LG website.
“Depending upon the model, the ranges were sold from 2015 through January 2025 for between $1,400 and $2,650,” the CSPC said.
In 2019, several California cities banned gas stove hookups in an effort to fight so-called “global warming,” Breitbart News reported at the time.
“Thirteen cities and one county in California have put in place zoning codes encouraging or requiring all-electric new construction, virtually banning builders from running natural gas lines into homes and apartments to fuel appliances, including stoves and ovens,” the report said.
More recently, President Donald Trump has been waging war on former President Joe Biden’s (D) green energy regulations on Americans’ household appliances.
Trump said he was instructing Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Secretary Lee Zeldin to oversee the matter.
The president wrote in a social media post, “I am hereby instructing Secretary Lee Zeldin to immediately go back to my Environmental Orders, which were terminated by Crooked Joe Biden, on Water Standards and Flow pertaining to SINKS, SHOWERS, TOILETS, WASHING MACHINES, DISHWASHERS, etc.”
He added “And to likewise go back to the common sense standards on LIGHTBULBS, that were put in place by the Trump Administration, but terminated by Crooked Joe. I look forward to signing these Orders. THANK YOU!!!”
