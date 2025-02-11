President Donald Trump is waging war against former President Joe Biden’s green energy regulations on Americans’ household appliances.

Trump made the announcement in a social media post at 5:57 a.m. on Tuesday and said he was instructing Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Secretary Lee Zeldin to oversee the matter, Fox News reported.

The president wrote in his post:

I am hereby instructing Secretary Lee Zeldin to immediately go back to my Environmental Orders, which were terminated by Crooked Joe Biden, on Water Standards and Flow pertaining to SINKS, SHOWERS, TOILETS, WASHING MACHINES, DISHWASHERS, etc., and to likewise go back to the common sense standards on LIGHTBULBS, that were put in place by the Trump Administration, but terminated by Crooked Joe. I look forward to signing these Orders. THANK YOU!!!

Biden imposed climate standards for some appliances, including gas stoves, washing machines, and dishwashers during his only term as president, per the Fox report.

The outlet noted that experts and manufacturers said those standards could result in higher-priced alternatives that do not work as well.

In July of 2023, the Biden administration cracked down on water heaters by slapping them with greater efficiency standards, Breitbart News reported at the time.

The following month, Biden imposed a ban on incandescent lightbulbs, limiting what kinds of lighting would be available for consumers.

The Breitbart News report added:

In September 2019, then-President Donald Trump explained his efforts to keep incandescent light bulbs in the United States, saying, “They were forcing you to buy lightbulbs that cost a fortune, so I signed something a couple of days ago that gives you the right to use the incandescent light. Much less expensive.”

In 2023, Biden proposed a rule targeting ceiling fans and Rep. Josh Brecheen (R-OK) took up a fight against it, according to Breitbart News.

Biden’s green energy push did not only affect household appliances. In 2022, he mistakenly announced that the nation’s automakers would be poised to make all of their vehicles electric by the year “3035,” Breitbart News reported.

“He boasted that he wanted to install 500,000 charging stations around the country to encourage more people to buy electric cars,” the article read, adding, “Biden spoke at length about clean energy subsidies and shutting down coal-powered plants.”

Per the recent Fox report, Republican lawmakers are also taking action in Congress to “derail Biden’s green energy standards for appliances.”