A Texas community is mourning after authorities said four current and former deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) died by apparent suicide within a matter of weeks.

The deaths occurred over a period of six weeks, Fox New reported on Saturday, stating the first tragedy occurred on February 6 when retired Deputy Long Nguyen died by apparent suicide.

“Deputy Christina Kohler, who had been missing for more than a week, was found dead by apparent suicide on March 13,” the outlet continued:

Three days later, former Deputy Maria Vasquez’s body was discovered. The Houston Medical Examiner ruled that Vasquez, who retired from the agency in December, died by apparent suicide. On March 19, retired Deputy William Bozeman also died by apparent suicide after 24 years at the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

HCSO Director of Behavioral Health Division Thomas D. McNeese told People on Friday the entire department has felt the devastating losses.