Pediatrician Fired over Post Blaming MAGA Texans for Floods: ‘May They Get What They Voted For’

A pediatrician in Texas no longer has a job after comments she made online about the deadly flooding in the central part of the state went viral.

Dr. Christina B. Propst is taking a lot of heat for the social media post that she has since deleted, Mediate reported on Sunday.

The medical professional made the post under her Facebook name, Chris Tina, where she appeared to denigrate supporters of President Donald Trump and also referenced so-called “climate change.”

“May all visitors, children, non-MAGA voters and pets be safe and dry. Kerr County MAGA voted to gut FEMA. They deny climate change. May they get what they voted for. Bless their hearts,” the post read:

According to the Mediate report, Propst had been employed by Blue Fish Pediatrics which is based in Houston.

The pediatric center issued a statement Saturday on Facebook to address the issue while also acknowledging the tragic news that many lives were lost during the flooding and more were still missing:

We are aware that a personal social media comment by one of our physicians has caused significant hurt and outrage. The content and timing of that post do not reflect the values, standards, or mission of Blue Fish Pediatrics. We want to be clear: we do not support or condone any statement that politicizes tragedy, diminishes human dignity, or fails to clearly uphold compassion for every child and family, regardless of background or beliefs.

On Sunday, Blue Fish Pediatrics announced on its website that “This past weekend, we were made aware of a social media comment from one of our physicians. The individual is no longer employed by Blue Fish Pediatrics.”

“As we previously mentioned in our original statement, we strongly condemn the comments that were made in that post,” the medical center stated.

Social media users were quick to share their thoughts on Propst being fired, one person writing, “Good! Her post was hateful and disgusting. Little girls were victims! She shouldn’t be a pediatric doctor.”

“Imagine being a PEDIATRICIAN and spewing this filth about innocent babies who DIED. You are absolutely vile. I hope she never gets to practice medicine another day in her pathetic life,” another user commented

News Nation reported Monday that over 80 people were confirmed dead after the floods hit Central Texas on the Fourth of July, the outlet noting there were still dozens missing and that included children.

Meanwhile, Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX) said the number of those reported missing is expected to rise. He said there were 41 people missing in addition to 11 girls who had been at Camp Mystic, per Breitbart News.

“The governor explained that many adults and families who camp in tents and RVs along the rivers may not be reported missing by their families until they fail to return home after the extended holiday weekend,” the article said.