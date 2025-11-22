Costco Recalls Caesar Salad Products For Possible Plastic Contamination

Costco — the home of big deals for members who purchase in big quantities — has issued a big recall of two of its popular prepared food items sold in the entire eastern half of the United States.

The recall covers a Caesar salad dressing sold with two items.

According to the official Costco notice:

“Costco and Ventura Foods are announcing the recall of select Sell By dates of item #19927 Caesar Salad and Item #11444 Chicken Sandwich w/ Caesar Salad due to do the possible presence of plastic foreign material in the salad dressing of the items.”

It added, “Please stop eating the product and return the items to your local Costco for a full refund.”

The Costco notice also states the affected products were sold at stores in the “Midwest, Northeast and Southeast” regions.

It’s not Costco’s first recall in the past four months; notices on other recalled products are available on the “Recalls & Products Notices” page on its website.

Some involve technology, household products, and food items, including one in early October called “Foster Farms Honey Crunchy Jumbo Corn Dogs.”

Consumer publications have written about the number of recalls at the retailer this year. The consumer magazine Good Housekeeping reported in July, “It’s clear that Good Housekeeping and our readers are big fans of the wholesaler. But as great as we think they are, no retailer is exempt from the world of product recalls. Like most other big-name stores in 2025, Costco’s number is being called.”