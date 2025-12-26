Family Mourns ‘Devoted’ Grandfather Killed in ‘Freak Accident’ at Nebraska McDonald’s Drive-Thru

A grandfather tragically died at a McDonald’s drive-thru on Tuesday in Grand Island, Nebraska, in what a law enforcement official said was “a freak accident.”

The incident happened outside the restaurant around 10:30 a.m. when the victim, 69-year-old Michael Dickinson, was found trapped between his car and the window, according to KNSB.

Per Grand Island Police Division Chief Dean Elliott, it appeared he had “opened the door to further reach out the window for payment purposes. We’re not sure if the vehicle lurched forward or what happened, but he got pinched between the door frame and the drive thru window counter.”

Elliott added that it was “100 percent a freak accident.”

Dickinson, who had been the only person inside the car, was taken to a local emergency room where he was pronounced dead, the Grand Island Police Department said in a news release, adding the investigation was ongoing.

A McDonald’s worker reportedly rushed out to help Dickinson by climbing through the passenger side of the vehicle, but was injured and later taken to a hospital. That individual is expected to recover.

“The Grand Island Police Department Accident Reconstruction Team responded to assist with the investigation and reconstruction of the scene. The scene was cleared at 12:35 p.m.,” police said.

As of Friday afternoon, a GoFundMe page created to help raise funds for Dickinson’s funeral has raised $1,740. The page read:

Michael was a devoted family man who cared deeply for those closest to him. He showed his love through his actions, always willing to help and be there when it mattered most. He also cherished his dogs, who were constant companions and a great source of joy in his life.