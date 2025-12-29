Newborn Surrendered to Safe Haven Baby Box in Montgomery, Alabama

A newborn baby boy described as only “hours old” was safely surrendered to a Safe Haven baby box in Montgomery, Alabama, on Dec. 22.

The baby was surrendered to a baby box at Fire Station 10, the Montgomery Advertiser reported, citing a release from Montgomery Fire/Rescue (MFR). First responders delayed the announcement of the baby’s surrender intentionally to protect the privacy and anonymity of those involved.

“Fire Station 10 personnel responded immediately after the Safe Haven Baby Box alert activated,” Montgomery Fire/Rescue (MFR) said. “Inside the temperature‑controlled compartment, firefighters discovered a healthy newborn boy who appeared to be only hours old.”

The Montgomery Police Department also responded to the surrender, in accordance with protocol, according to the report. The infant was transported to a nearby hospital for evaluation and care.

“We want to thank the parent(s) for having the courage to ensure their child’s safety by trusting us with him,” MFR said in the release. “Choosing this path reflects tremendous love, bravery, and a desire to give this baby a hopeful future.”

Safe Haven Baby Box officials and the Alabama Department of Human Resources are also involved in the process. MFR said the surrender is the second to that baby box location, which was installed in May, and is “one of approximately 70 safe surrenders nationwide through this life‑saving program.”

Baby boxes were created to deter parents from abandoning their newborns in unsafe conditions, potentially leaving them to die. Baby boxes are temperature-controlled incubators often built into exterior walls of fire stations, police stations, and hospitals, and can be accessed from inside. At-risk mothers can safely and legally place their newborns inside. Once the baby is inside the baby box, the outside door locks, and the mother has time to leave before an alarm goes off to alert first responders or hospital staff to the child’s presence.

The baby is then quickly removed and sent to a hospital for a wellness check. From there, the baby is usually placed into state custody and is often quickly adopted.

RELATED: Texas Hospital Opens 400th Safe Haven Baby Box Nationwide

In Alabama, infants up to 45 days old can be surrendered legally to hospitals, fire stations, and baby boxes, according to the organization.

Safe Haven Baby Boxes also has a confidential National Safe Haven Hotline, 1-866-99BABY1, that provides free counseling and information about safe surrenders, including face-to-face surrenders.

Katherine Hamilton is a political reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on X @thekat_hamilton.