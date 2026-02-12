Floridians joined forces to rescue a 400 pound manatee from a dangerous situation in Melbourne Beach on Tuesday.

City crews found the manatee stuck in a storm drain as they were performing routine repairs and news of the discovery spread quickly, launching a massive recovery effort, WESH reported Wednesday.

The creature was trapped in a baffle box that keeps trash from flowing into the Indian River Lagoon.

SeaWorld zoological specialist Mallorie McCormack told the outlet, “It has happened before — it could be the manatees need to find warm water. So maybe he was trying to find warm water somewhere, but it’s hard to say exactly what the cause was.”

A photo shows the manatee as he lay in the drain while waiting for help to arrive:

Help did arrive in the form of fire and rescue crews, authorities with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the University of Florida, and a wrecker service, according to the Associated Press (AP).

Video footage shows crews digging up huge chunks of the street to free the creature:

Another clip shows the moment the manatee was lifted out of the hole in a blue tarp to safety and everyone at the scene cheered:

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s website said manatees are native to Florida and use their tails to propel themselves forward in the water.

“Strong swimmers, they are capable of reaching speeds of 15 miles per hour in short bursts. Manatees rest from 2 to 12 hours a day either suspended near the water’s surface or lying on the bottom, usually for several hours at a time,” the site read.

The manatee found in the storm drain is now recovering at SeaWorld Orlando, and a video clip shows him happily munching on some greens:

SeaWorld spokesperson Stephanie Bechara explained to the AP, “He’s breathing on his own, moving independently and showing interest in food. Our teams are adjusting water levels to support buoyancy and comfort as part of his care,” noting the ultimate goal is to return rescued manatees to the wild.