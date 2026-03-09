WATCH — Woman Accused of Not Using Headphones Kicked Off Flight: ‘Is This Not a Free Speech America?’

A passenger made quite the scene after she was accused of playing a cellphone video on her loudspeaker once she boarded an American Airlines flight from Miami to Tampa recently.

The passenger was booted from the flight but not before she made her feelings known to everyone on the plane and to police, the New York Post reported Monday.

She claimed she stopped playing the video after getting a second warning, and video footage showed the moments leading up to when she was escorted off the aircraft.

“I paid money for it and I played a video for 30 fucking seconds at 50 percent sound!” she shouted while still in her seat.

“And that’s the fucking reason you’re kicking me off?” she questioned. “Go ahead and call the police. What the actual fuck? What the actual fuck? I stopped after that. I stopped after the second warning.”

Further into the clip, police had arrived and prepared to walk her off the plane. “It’s okay for me to play a fucking 30 second video. Yes, please report me,” she said, later asking the officer, “Hey, listen. Is this not a free speech America?”

As she exited the plane, other passengers were heard thanking the officers and everyone applauded:

United Airlines recently told Fox Business it updated its passenger policy to add headphone language. The airline now has authority to deny boarding or remove travelers who do not use headphones while watching or listening to media, the outlet reported.

“The new language places the headphone requirement alongside other behaviors that can result in removal, including refusal to follow crew instructions and disruptive conduct,” the outlet stated.

Social media users shared their opinions of the recent airplane incident. One person wrote, “Airplanes are already stressful environments for a lot of people. Loud videos playing from someone’s phone only makes it worse for everyone around them. The flight attendants asked politely, she refused, and they handled it professionally. Rules like this exist for a reason.”

“Headphones should be mandatory on planes. Nobody paid for a seat to listen to someone else’s TikTok feed,” another user stated.