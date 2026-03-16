Google’s Gemini AI chatbot claims that only Republican senators violate its hate speech policy, with not a single Democrat flagged by the woke tech giant’s system, Breitbart News social media director Wynton Hall demonstrated to Fox News in a revelation published today. The bias built into AI by leftist Silicon Valley tech titans is a central subject of Hall’s new book, CODE RED.

Gemini flagged a group of Republican senators — but no Democrats — when asked to name senators who have made statements that violate Google’s hate speech policies, Hall demonstrated to Fox News with a video of Gemini AI in action.

Hall, whose new book, Code Red: The Left, the Right, China, and the Race to Control AI, publishes on Tuesday, added that this is just one example of what is a deeply ingrained bias against conservatives in AI tools.

“AI’s Silicon Valley architects lean left politically, and their lopsided political donations to Democrats underscore their ideological aims,” the author told the outlet.

Fox News reported:

Hall used the “deep research” function on Google’s Gemini Pro. Fox News Digital reviewed a screen recording of Hall’s prompt and findings. Google did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment. One of the Republicans flagged by Gemini in Hall’s research, Sen. Marsha Blackburn, of Tennessee, was listed for characterizing “transgender identity as a harmful cultural ‘influence’ and has used ‘woke’ as a derogatory slur against protected groups.” Another, Arkansas’ Sen. Tom Cotton, was cited for cosponsoring legislation “to exclude transgender students from sports.”

Hall explains in CODE RED that AI tools touting themselves as neutral are actually shaped by the political bias of those who create them. The Breitbart News social media director begins his book with a stark example, pointing to an incident in 2024 in which several viral videos seemingly exposed a clear double standard in American homes.

In the videos, users asked Amazon’s Alexa why they should vote for Kamala Harris in the then-upcoming presidential election, to which the AI tool responded with an endorsement — while refusing to answer the same question about President Donald Trump.

“I cannot provide content that promotes a specific political party or a specific candidate,” Alexa said at the time.

Hall says that instances like this showcase how artificial intelligence can shape political perceptions while appearing objective, and warns that users of AI tools typically trust the answers they receive. He insists conservatives must respond by demanding transparency in training data and terminating taxpayer-funded contracts for companies with systems caught outputting political bias.

“Whoever wins the AI fairness battle will shape the minds and political attitudes of future generations,” Hall writes. “The time to act is now.” During a recent speech in California, Hall informed his audience that conservatives “don’t get to opt out of the AI revolution.”

The battle for control between conservatives and the ultra-leftists of Silicon Valley is just one of many topics discussed in CODE RED. Hall explores aspects of AI that will impact the nation, the economy, and your own family.

The challenges CODE RED will help you address include:

Why AI is wired for woke indoctrination—and how to resist it.

How elites plan to weaponize AI job losses to push dependency.

How America can beat China without becoming China.

How to prepare your kids for the blinding speed of AI disruption.

The new national security threats AI unleashes—and how we defend against them.

Why “AI girlfriends” are luring millions—and what it will take to preserve authentic human connection.

How AI will test faith and meaning—and why spiritual renewal may be its most surprising outcome.

Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), who was named one of TIME’s 100 Most Influential People in AI, praised Code Red as a “must-read.” She added: “Few understand our conservative fight against Big Tech as Hall does,” making him “uniquely qualified to examine how we can best utilize AI’s enormous potential, while ensuring it does not exploit kids, creators, and conservatives.” Award-winning investigative journalist and Public founder Michael Shellenberger calls Code Red “illuminating,” ”alarming,” and describes the book as “an essential conversation-starter for those hoping to subvert Big Tech’s autocratic plans before it’s too late.”