‘CODE RED’ Author Tells ‘Daily Mail:’ AI ‘Data Vacuums’ Like TikTok and DeepSeek Are Chinese Espionage Tools

CODE RED author Wynton Hall tells the Daily Mail in an interview published Sunday that China has disguised its “data vacuum” AI espionage tools as popular apps like TikTok and DeepSeek. According to Hall, users of these “Trojan Horse” apps are “effectively surrendering their privacy and security to the Chinese regime.”

The Daily Mail has published an interview with Breitbart News social media director Wynton Hall about, Code Red: The Left, the Right, China, and the Race to Control AI, which will be published on Tuesday, March 17.

The interview focuses on China’s intentions to take over the world with AI, a topic covered extensively in CODE RED. As Hall explains, China has spent years expanding its espionage capabilities through AI-powered apps like TikTok and DeepSeek.



As documented in Code Red, Chinese officials gloat about the power of TikTok to not only poison the minds of young westerners using its sinister algorithm, but also to suck up vast amounts of data to use for intelligence purposes, which is where the power of AI comes in — only its being used against America.

Hall tells the Daily Mail the best way to control China’s AI-powered data vacuums are to keep them out of the country:

Hall suggests that federal and state-level employees be banned from DeepSeek due to its intelligence gathering capabilities. ‘As for TikTok, the jury is still out on whether the new U.S. deal’s implementation will end the myriad security risks that ignited the TikTok ban in the first place. ‘The safest way to stop CCP Trojan horses is to not let them enter the gates to begin with,’ Hall told the Daily Mail.

Although the battle for the future of AI between the United States and China is of vital importance, it is only one of several battlefronts emerging over the power of artificial intelligence. There is also the battle for control between conservatives and the ultra-leftists of Silicon Valley, and , it is just one of many topics discussed in Code Red. Hall explores aspects of AI that will impact the nation, the economy, and your own family.

The challenges CODE RED will help you address include:

Why AI is wired for woke indoctrination—and how to resist it.

How elites plan to weaponize AI job losses to push dependency.

How America can beat China without becoming China.

How to prepare your kids for the blinding speed of AI disruption.

The new national security threats AI unleashes—and how we defend against them.

Why “AI girlfriends” are luring millions—and what it will take to preserve authentic human connection.

How AI will test faith and meaning—and why spiritual renewal may be its most surprising outcome.

Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), who was named one of TIME’s 100 Most Influential People in AI, praised Code Red as a “must-read.” She added: “Few understand our conservative fight against Big Tech as Hall does,” making him “uniquely qualified to examine how we can best utilize AI’s enormous potential, while ensuring it does not exploit kids, creators, and conservatives.” Award-winning investigative journalist and Public founder Michael Shellenberger calls Code Red “illuminating,” ”alarming,” and describes the book as “an essential conversation-starter for those hoping to subvert Big Tech’s autocratic plans before it’s too late.”

Read more at the Daily Mail here.