Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) told Breitbart News that the planned vote on the SAVE America Act will reveal who is fighting for secure elections and who fears them.

“The battle for the SAVE America Act comes to the Senate floor next week. While I believe forcing Democrats into a standing filibuster is our best chance of success, we now have an opportunity to show the country who is fighting for secure elections and who fears them. Americans should keep up the pressure on Democrats and stay tuned,” Lee told Breitbart News in a written statement.

The Utah senator spoke to Breitbart News as Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) has said he would bring the House-passed SAVE America Act to the Senate floor this upcoming week.

WATCH — Senate Majority Leader Thune Says He Will Bring the “Save America Act” to the Floor Next Week:

The legislation would require proof of citizenship to register to vote and photo ID to cast a ballot.

Lee, who introduced the SAVE America Act, has led the campaign to use a “standing filibuster,” which would require those opposed to the legislation to actively hold the Senate floor to prevent the ending of debate on the bill. If pro-SAVE America Act senators were to exhaust Democrats from holding the floor, debate would end on the legislation and the Senate could move to pass the legislation with a simple majority, or 51 votes.

WATCH — “You Have to Be a Leader!” Trump Says Thune Needs to Pass SAVE America Act:

Former White House Chief of Staff and former Rep. Mark Meadows, now a senior partner at the Conservative Partnership Institute (CPI), on March 11 compiled a list of Senate Republicans that have embraced the use of the talking filibuster to pass the SAVE America Act. This includes:

Jim Banks (IN)

Marsha Blackburn (TN)

Ted Budd (NC)

Katie Britt (AL)

Bill Cassidy (LA)

John Cornyn (TX)

Ted Cruz (TX)

Joni Ernst (IA)

Bill Hagerty (TN)

Josh Hawley (MO)

Ron Johnson (WI)

Mike Lee (UT)

Cynthia Lummis (WY)

Roger Marshall (KS)

Dave McCormick (PA)

Ashely Moody (FL)

Bernie Moreno (OH)

Markwayne Mullin (OK)

Rand Paul (KY)

Jim Risch (ID)

Eric Schmitt (MO)

Rick Scott (FL)

Tim Scott (SC)

Tim Sheehy (MT)

Dan Sullivan (AK)

Tommy Tuberville (AL)

Thune has rejected calls to use the standing filibuster; however, he said that bringing the legislation to the floor would still put Democrats on the record about their opposition to the legislation.