Latina Border Patrol Officer Dubbed ‘ICE Bae’ Taking Internet by Storm

A Latina Border Patrol officer is taking the Internet by storm after a photo of her standing outside a migrant holding cell surfaced online Monday.

Social media users have named Texas-based Border Patrol officer Kiara Cervantes, 26, “ICE Bae” in reaction to the viral photo.

Cervantes was reportedly providing security for Vice President Mike Pence’s recent visit to the facility where she works when she was initially photographed.

“#IceBae could detain me for however long she wants,” one Twitter user commented.

Cervantes posted a video on Twitter Monday to verify her identity as the woman in the photo shared online.

“Just woke up…saw that I needed to make a video so y’all could believe that it’s me,” she said. “It’s me — I’m a Customs officer based in Texas and yeah, I don’t know what else to say.”

Cervantes, who is a registered Democrat, said it was an “honor” to provide security for the vice president.

“It was an honor and I take a lot of pride in my job!” she wrote on Twitter Sunday.

One social media user called her “literal scum” and said her parents would “disown her” for the photos. However, Cervantes fired back and said the comments were “rude and naive.”

Former Daily Caller editor Scott Greer called her a “Latina concentration camp guard,” but Cervantes said she could not agree with his statements.

“But… this station in particular isn’t meant to be a holding facility hence the overpopulation of aliens. We are doing our best but some people won’t ever understand. They don’t know the daily of what my job consists of,” she wrote.

Another Twitter user took her side, praising Cervantes for the job she does every day.

“Democrats hate seeing minorities that have escaped their ways of thinking. Thank You for your service,” the tweet said.

Cervantes again tweeted Monday night that her job can be “hectic,” but said she loves it and that she is “grateful.”

“I love protecting my country! And I love my supporters!” she wrote.