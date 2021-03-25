Fact Check: Biden Falsely Claims Migrants Are ‘Not Getting Across Border’

CLAIM: During a press conference Thursday, President Joe Biden claimed “the vast majority of families who are coming” to the United States are being removed and that “they’re not getting across the border.”

VERDICT: Mostly false. While more than 70,000 border crossers have been removed from the U.S. using the Center for Disease Control’s Title 42 authority, implemented by former President Donald Trump, Biden’s administration has released more than 23,400 border crossers into the U.S. interior since taking office.

“If you take a look at the number of people who are coming, the vast majority, the overwhelming majority of people who are coming to the border are being sent back, are being sent back,” Biden said.

“Thousands … tens of thousands who are over the 18 years of age and single people, one at a time coming, have been sent back, sent home, ” Biden continued. “We’re sending back the vast majority of families who are coming. We’re trying to work out now with Mexico their willingness to take more of those families back. But that’s what’s happening, they’re not getting across the border.”

The CDC’s Title 42 order is one of the last remaining Trump-era policies the Biden administration has kept in place to control illegal immigration at the southern border, though top Department of Homeland Security (DHS) officials have lobbied to end the order.

Since Biden revamped the Catch and Release program, though, more than 23,400 border crossers have been released into the U.S. interior after being apprehended at the southern border. Thousands more have entered the U.S., illegally, undetected by federal immigration officials.

