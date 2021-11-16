Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) grilled Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas Tuesday about the administration’s failure to guard the nation’s border or reduce attacks on economic migrants as they travel towards the partly-open border.
The border “is broken — but you broke it,” Cruz told Mayorkas.
Mayorkas repeatedly dodged the questions, saying at one point that “I’m not familiar with the term cages.”
Chairman Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) set a time limit for each round of questioning, ensuring that Mayorkas could dodge the questions.
Biden Border chief Alejandro Mayorkas is ducking and dodging questions about his responsibility for spiking the migrant flow into the U.S. https://t.co/7MBxKX5PV8
