Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) grilled Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas Tuesday about the administration’s failure to guard the nation’s border or reduce attacks on economic migrants as they travel towards the partly-open border.

The border “is broken — but you broke it,” Cruz told Mayorkas.

Mayorkas repeatedly dodged the questions, saying at one point that “I’m not familiar with the term cages.”

Chairman Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) set a time limit for each round of questioning, ensuring that Mayorkas could dodge the questions.