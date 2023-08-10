Heaps of trash, clothing, and items such as birth control pills are scattered across the southern border, John Rourke of Blue Line Moving discovered as he went to the Southern border ahead of his annual cleanup, documenting his findings along the way.

Rourke, owner of Blue Line Moving, previously spoke to Breitbart News at the Turning Point Action summit in July, detailing his annual border cleanup, as he heads to the southern border every year on September 11 to clean up trash.

“So I have the great American cleanup where I go to border towns, and I pick up trash on every 9/11. And we raise money and donate it to the sheriff’s department for the town in which I clean up,” he said, describing his findings as “life-changing.”

“There’s clothes everywhere, there’s trash everywhere. There’s wild animals, dogs that are left behind when they cross the border. All the border towns have wild dogs all over the place. It’s really an emergency, and I felt like I could help out. I want to continue to serve. So that’s what I do. I go on every 9/11. And I pick up trash for three days,” he said, describing what he finds during these cleanups.

This year’s cleanup is scheduled for September 9, 10, and 11 in Brownsville, Texas. About a month prior, Rourke headed to Brownsville and previewed some of his findings to Breitbart News.

“Alright guys, here we are. Brownsville, Texas. This is what…it looks like. They did a pretty good job; I’m not going to lie, in some of these other spots, picking up the trash, but it took us about 30 minutes,” Rourke said in a video from his most recent visit, shared with Breitbart News.

“But we sure did find…where they’re coming across here. As you can see, what they do is they just pile the garbage, the trash on top of the razor wire…and then they just step right over it. Always same stuff,” he said, listing off pills, clothing, shoes, backpacks, and IDs.

“You do see lots of birth control pills,” Rourke said as he walked through heaps of trash, zooming in on his findings.

In another video, Rourke pans a distant camp, which he says is full of individuals waiting to cross the border.

WATCH — Exclusive Video Shows MASSIVE CAMP of Illegal Immigrants Waiting to Cross U.S. Border

John Rourke

One video reviewed by Breitbart News featured a man shouting at Rourke from the distance, begging for help, referencing his children. He can be heard saying he left his country for a better life. In another video, Rourke captured individuals who just crossed the border. They were reportedly from Venezuela and said it took them one month to get there.

WATCH Rourke’s full interview with Breitbart News at the Turning Point Action Conference below:

John Rourke Talks Helping East Palestine, the Border, & the GREAT AMERICAN CLEANUP