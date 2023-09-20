Mayor Eric Adams Warns Joe Biden of Migrant Crisis Ahead of NYC Visit

Mayor Eric Adams (D) warned of the tremendous toll asylum seekers have had on New York City’s resources ahead of President Joe Biden’s visit for the United Nations General Assembly.

“President Biden is coming to the city,” Adams said, continuing:

I am hoping that he understands this beautiful city that’s the economic engine of the entire country is being saddled with $2 billion that we spent already, $5 billion we’re going to spend in this fiscal crisis, $12 billion in the next two budgetary cycles. New York doesn’t deserve this. The asylum seekers don’t deserve this.

RELATED — Adams: Migrant Crisis Will Destroy New York City

President Biden has no plans to meet with Mayor Adams; however, Biden met with Democrat Gov. Kathy Hochul, Fox News Digital reported.

“Had a very productive conversation with President Biden tonight regarding some of our specific requests for help with the migrant crisis. Also commended him on his leadership at the UN today,” Hochul wrote on X.

Adams was removed from Biden’s reelection team earlier this year following harsh remarks he made about the president. According to Adams, he has not spoken directly to the president regarding the migrant crisis since earlier this year:

I spoke to the president earlier this year and shared our concerns. The governor also communicated with him, and that was the last time we spoke with the president. I have communicated with the White House staffers to talk about the urgency of the moment. You know, we need an emergency declaration, we need to be properly funded, we need a decompression strategy not only in the city but throughout the state. This is just wrong.

It has been reported that 110,000 migrants have come through New York City since spring 2022, and 60,000 remain in the city’s care.

RELATED: Migrants Waiting for Entry to Roosevelt Hotel

emorris

Mayor Adams’ office estimates the migrants will cost the city $12 billion over the next three years, Breitbart News reported.

As part of city-wide budget reductions to help fund the influx of migrants, Director of the New York City Mayor’s Office of Management and Budget Jacques Jiha is calling for the New York Police Department (NYPD), the Fire Department, Department of Sanitation, and Department of Corrections to reduce overtime.