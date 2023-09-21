Illegal migrant border crossers will reportedly be receiving government-issued photo ID cards.

The ICE Secure Docket card will include a photo, a QR code, and personal information usually found on a driver’s license.

Leaked images show Biden admin's planned ICE ID card for illegal immigrants https://t.co/1KfKFbE5rl — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 21, 2023

The purpose is to make it easier for migrants who have to carry around a bunch of documents. Instead, the migrants would only have to rely on the ID card.

The announcement comes as thousands of migrants illegally crossed the Rio Grande from Piedras Negras into Eagle Pass, Texas, on Thursday.

This program follows President Joe Biden’s CBP One app, which allows migrants to schedule appointments online to make asylum claims.

The implementation of the new IDs has garnered criticism from Trump-era Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Acting Commissioner Mark Morgan.

“Americans and migrants are dying every day as a result of this Administration’s open borders,” he said.

“What’s their response?’ Morgan questioned. “Secure the border? Enforce the law? Protect the American people from fentanyl pouring across the border?”

“Nope. Instead, let’s provide those who are violating the rule of law, and adding to the instability our borders, official government documents! Rather than deter the flow of illegal immigration, [they] make it easier to expedite their release into the country following their illegal entry.”