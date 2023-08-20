President Joe Biden’s CBP One mobile app, which allows foreign nationals to schedule southern border appointments for release into the United States, has imported nearly 200,000 foreign nationals into American communities since the start of the year.

For more than two years, Biden’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has implemented a number of programs in its expansive Catch and Release network — including the CBP One mobile app.

The mobile app entices foreign nationals in Mexico who are pregnant, mentally ill, elderly, disabled, homeless, or crime victims to schedule an appointment with DHS officials at the border in the hopes of being released into American communities.

From mid-January through July, the mobile app has helped import more than 180,000 foreign nationals who were in Mexico to the U.S. interior. In June, close to 40,000 foreign nationals were brought to the U.S. via the app while, last month, nearly 45,000 arrived.

This is a foreign population that exceeds the populations of Shreveport, Louisiana; Mobile, Alabama; Santa Rosa, California; Springfield, Missouri; Paterson, New Jersey; and Savannah, Georgia, among others.

Late last month, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) grilled DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas over the mobile app, calling it a “Disney fast pass” for foreign nationals who otherwise would have no way to get into the U.S. interior.

WATCH: Gaetz Grills DHS Chief Mayorkas: Illegal Aliens Getting “Disney FastPass into the Country”

House Judiciary GOP / YouTube

Foreign nationals arriving in the U.S. from the border make up only a fraction of those who have been released into the nation’s interior since Biden took office.

According to estimates from Rep. Tom McClintock (R-CA), as of July, there have been more than 5.5 million illegal aliens encountered at the border since Biden took office in late January 2021 — a foreign population that far exceeds the city of Los Angeles, California.

At the same time, more than 2.1 million illegal aliens have been released directly into American communities by DHS — a foreign population equivalent to the city of Houston, Texas.

In addition, more than 1.5 million illegal aliens are known to have successfully entered the U.S. interior without being apprehended by Border Patrol. This is a foreign population the size of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.